Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

