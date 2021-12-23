Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $158,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 632 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,087.90, a PEG ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.