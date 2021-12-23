Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

