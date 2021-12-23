Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 132 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $268.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

