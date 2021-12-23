Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

