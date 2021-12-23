B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

