B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,273 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day moving average is $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.