Datable Technology (TTMZF) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS: TTMZF) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Datable Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Datable Technology alerts:

58.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Datable Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -135.19% N/A -110.02% Datable Technology Competitors -126.44% -143.73% -5.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datable Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.47 million -$1.37 million -1.30 Datable Technology Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -38.45

Datable Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology. Datable Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.01, indicating that its share price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Datable Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Datable Technology Competitors 2503 12731 23595 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Datable Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datable Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Datable Technology competitors beat Datable Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone. The company was founded by Robert Craig and Carlos Yong in February 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Datable Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datable Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.