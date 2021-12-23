Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

DVY stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.07 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

