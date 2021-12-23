Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

