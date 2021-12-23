Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 10,621 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,303 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW stock opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.