Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,726 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

