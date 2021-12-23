Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,934 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.06 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

