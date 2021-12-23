Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

BHG opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

