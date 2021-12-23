B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,563 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

