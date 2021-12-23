B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after purchasing an additional 924,263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LOPE stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

