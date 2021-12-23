B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

FIVE stock opened at $189.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day moving average of $196.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

