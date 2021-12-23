Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

OCAX stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

