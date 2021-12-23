Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

DG stock opened at $220.22 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

