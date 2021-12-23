Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

NYSE PLD opened at $162.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

