Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $258.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average is $244.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.