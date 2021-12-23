Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.42

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $218.42 and last traded at $217.43, with a volume of 2407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,702,643 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

