Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $429,831,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $69.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.