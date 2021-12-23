The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,854 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $361.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

