M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $343.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.82 and a 200 day moving average of $328.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

