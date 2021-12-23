Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 3.2%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 23,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,674,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

