Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 6.9%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 42,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,181,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market cap of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.