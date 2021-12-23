GWM Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,672,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 159,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

