Stephen J. Callen Buys 5,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

