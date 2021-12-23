BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,614,649 shares.The stock last traded at $58.04 and had previously closed at $57.37.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.
About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.