BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,614,649 shares.The stock last traded at $58.04 and had previously closed at $57.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

