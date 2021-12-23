Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $144,150.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Codexis by 58.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Codexis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 983,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Codexis by 9.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

