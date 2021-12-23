Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.14. 11,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,429,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.