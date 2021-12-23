Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 6.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.61. 16,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,800,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

