LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 251.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of LG Display worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 37.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of LG Display by 24.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LPL opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.