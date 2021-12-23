SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,633 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 36,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

