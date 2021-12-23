GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OptimizeRx worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.57 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

