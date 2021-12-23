GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,398 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

CCJ opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.