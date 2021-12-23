SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

