Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 229.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $53,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.12.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $534.83 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.49 and a 200-day moving average of $498.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

