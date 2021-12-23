Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 687,520 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Edison International worth $81,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

