Nordea Investment Management AB Has $91.92 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.74% of Welbilt worth $91,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

