Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 856,812 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $100,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

