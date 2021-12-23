Analyzing Tiptree (TIPT) & The Competition

Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tiptree to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tiptree and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree Competitors 677 2990 2674 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Tiptree’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tiptree has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Tiptree Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tiptree pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 17.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million -$29.16 million 9.00 Tiptree Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.26

Tiptree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tiptree competitors beat Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

