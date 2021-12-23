LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Barclays dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

In related news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $15.96 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.