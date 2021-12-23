-$0.22 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 453,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.54.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.