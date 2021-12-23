-$0.22 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 453,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

