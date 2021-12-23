Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

