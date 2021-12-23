Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,998 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of DocuSign worth $110,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America lifted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

