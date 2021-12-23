Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Sysco by 6.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $231,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 42.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Sysco stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

