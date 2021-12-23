Whittier Trust Co. Sells 157 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

