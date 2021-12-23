Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day moving average of $300.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

